Proton Price Reaches $0.0046 (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Proton has a market cap of $24.20 million and $830,091.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Proton has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00056820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00022239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.70 or 0.00674953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00042201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00080540 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

