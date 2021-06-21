Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $97.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $2.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.21. 25,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

