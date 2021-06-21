PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will report earnings per share of ($1.84) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.06). PTC Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.65) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($6.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. The firm had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. Truist decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.08.

PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.64. 425,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,595. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.01.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

