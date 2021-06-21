Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 117,000 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $110,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,444,385,000 after buying an additional 1,195,001 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,642,439,000 after buying an additional 1,055,240 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,071,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,374,041,000 after buying an additional 168,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,902,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,971,000 after buying an additional 93,751 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSM traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.98. 319,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,332,196. The company has a market capitalization of $591.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $55.32 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.46.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 42.18%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

