Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $109.24 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $109,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $18.15 on Monday, hitting $2,529.50. 40,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,156. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,543.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,378.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

