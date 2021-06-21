Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $59.35 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $59,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,911,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.46.

DIS traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.28. The company had a trading volume of 237,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,116,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

