Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.2% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.22% of BlackRock worth $249,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,239,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,515,316,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,574,628,000 after purchasing an additional 40,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $893.83.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $18.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $859.27. 9,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,340. The company has a market capitalization of $131.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $847.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $528.63 and a 12 month high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

