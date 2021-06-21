Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,971 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.1% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $230,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,262,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,048,000 after purchasing an additional 400,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.81. The company had a trading volume of 178,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707,406. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.22. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $431.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

