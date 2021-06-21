Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Raised to $308.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Truist Securities from $290.00 to $308.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

Public Storage stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $301.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,737. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.84. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $183.22 and a 1-year high of $299.67. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

