Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMMAF opened at $112.74 on Monday. Puma has a 1 year low of $73.52 and a 1 year high of $116.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.43.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

