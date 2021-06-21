Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Oracle Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oracle in a report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now anticipates that the enterprise software provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oracle’s FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ORCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $76.23 on Monday. Oracle has a 12-month low of $52.98 and a 12-month high of $85.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,070,000 shares of company stock worth $476,244,600 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,913 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 27,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

