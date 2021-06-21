Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Raised by Analyst

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a research report issued on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NYSE AMN opened at $93.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $96.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.97.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 14.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $923,983.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,586.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $237,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,575 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

