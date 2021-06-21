Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Anterix Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anterix in a report issued on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.70). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,176.85% and a negative return on equity of 23.86%.

ATEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $59.71 on Monday. Anterix has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $60.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Anterix by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,142,000 after buying an additional 512,262 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,358,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,064,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,223,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Anterix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,219,000 after buying an additional 160,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $41,547.10. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 36,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $665,073.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,775.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,131 shares of company stock worth $1,588,859 over the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

