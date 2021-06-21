Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Patterson Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $34.55 on Monday. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,903,000 after buying an additional 896,133 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,933,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,790,000 after purchasing an additional 104,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,154,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,035,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.10%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

