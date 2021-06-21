Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Issued By Truist Securiti

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Centene in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

NYSE CNC opened at $71.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Centene has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 75.0% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

