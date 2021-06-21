Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Issued By Wedbush

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MacroGenics in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.45). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%.

MGNX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $21.89 on Monday. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 1,751.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,706,000 after buying an additional 1,179,339 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 70.3% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,416,000 after acquiring an additional 887,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 60.3% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,014,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,159,000 after acquiring an additional 757,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,207,000 after acquiring an additional 678,774 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 12.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,135,000 after purchasing an additional 558,377 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,244,578.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

