Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Issued By Wedbush

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.46. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share.

PFSI has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Shares of PFSI opened at $62.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.36. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 3.82%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $971,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 890,258 shares of company stock valued at $54,895,625 and sold 679,822 shares valued at $41,299,203. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $584,000. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $3,506,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,504,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

