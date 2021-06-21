Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Issued By Raymond James

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Russel Metals in a research report issued on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

RUS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.43.

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$33.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$31.28. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$15.84 and a 1-year high of C$34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.96.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$885.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$826.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 100.33%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total transaction of C$1,291,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,044,717.18. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,920 in the last 90 days.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

