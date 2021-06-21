Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Copa Holdings, S.A. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Copa in a report released on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.30). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Copa’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $78.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.94. Copa has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%. The company had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Copa by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 19.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Copa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

