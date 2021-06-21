Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Issued By KeyCorp

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CyrusOne in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s FY2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $69.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.40. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $110,967,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,711,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CyrusOne by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,079,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,113,000 after purchasing an additional 867,949 shares in the last quarter.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

