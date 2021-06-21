Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for BancFirst Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BancFirst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BancFirst’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

BancFirst stock opened at $63.37 on Monday. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.45.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.40 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 45.33%.

In related news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,194,427 shares in the company, valued at $377,271,233.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $1,098,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,199,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,865,352.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,196 shares of company stock worth $5,424,243. Insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,355,000 after buying an additional 142,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

