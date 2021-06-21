Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.80). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FUN. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $44.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.24. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.83) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 31.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

