Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s FY2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNC. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

NYSE CNC opened at $71.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.56. Centene has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.25. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,669,000 after buying an additional 250,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Centene by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,421,000 after acquiring an additional 719,038 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

