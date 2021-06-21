Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Lifted by Analyst

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ESS. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

NYSE ESS opened at $301.17 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $316.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

