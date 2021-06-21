Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Increased by Analyst

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust in a report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $54.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 148.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,870.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $152,340 over the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

