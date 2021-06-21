Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Boosted by Wedbush

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SEAS. KeyCorp upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of SEAS opened at $52.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.50. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $1,417,465.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,941 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

