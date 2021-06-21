Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

SIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

Shares of SIX opened at $42.55 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.51.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $83,024,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,540,000 after buying an additional 1,448,991 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth $61,847,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $31,427,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 886.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,963,000 after buying an additional 908,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.