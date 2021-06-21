Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Reduced by Analyst

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Honest in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Honest’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

HNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Honest from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

NASDAQ HNST opened at $15.65 on Monday. The Honest has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

