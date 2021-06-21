Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The RealReal, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) – KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The RealReal in a report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). KeyCorp also issued estimates for The RealReal’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on REAL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $19.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96. The RealReal has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 3.15.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in The RealReal in the first quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $390,228.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $38,770.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,744 shares of company stock worth $1,998,877 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

