Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Performance Food Group Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Performance Food Group in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the food distribution company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PFGC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $47.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.80. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 47.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,469 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 277,240 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 155,744 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 351.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,207 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,508,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,565 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

