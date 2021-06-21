Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Issued By William Blair

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vroom in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). William Blair also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of VRM opened at $41.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81. Vroom has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

In other news, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $80,461,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $514,225.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,350,212.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,066,918 shares of company stock valued at $90,009,092 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,330,000 after buying an additional 5,599,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477,398 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Vroom by 50,043.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,320 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vroom by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,454 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

