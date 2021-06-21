Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Boosted by Analyst

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.36.

Shares of NOG opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.75. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.67 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

