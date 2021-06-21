Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sysco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Sysco stock opened at $74.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.43. Sysco has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

