QASH Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $504,282.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 21st. QASH has a market capitalization of $20.70 million and $504,282.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QASH has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One QASH coin can now be bought for $0.0592 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00056045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00022379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.92 or 0.00690890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00041809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00081204 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

