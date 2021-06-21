Quant 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.51 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $777.06 million and approximately $13.51 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $64.36 or 0.00195865 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000244 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001553 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.35 or 0.00618807 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

