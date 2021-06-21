QuarkChain Market Capitalization Achieves $76.28 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 21st. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $76.28 million and $2.68 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00058092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00023156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.51 or 0.00705475 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00042464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00081653 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

