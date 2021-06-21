Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,103 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.20% of Quest Diagnostics worth $32,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $127.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $103.26 and a 52-week high of $142.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

