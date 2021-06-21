QuickSwap (QUICK) Market Capitalization Achieves $76.16 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 23% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $476.76 or 0.01510177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $76.16 million and $20.13 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00049731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00115732 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00145681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,603.00 or 1.00105556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002575 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

