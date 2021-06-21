QuickX Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $173,117.00 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.39 million and approximately $173,117.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00055321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00021662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.96 or 0.00656257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00079115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00039621 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

