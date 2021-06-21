Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.88, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.75. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $78.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.