Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Invests $2.60 Million in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 297.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $59.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

