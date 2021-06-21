Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 174,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 450,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 51,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.16.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $28.18 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

