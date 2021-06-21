QunQun (QUN) Price Reaches $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. QunQun has a market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $503,332.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00056924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00022548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.46 or 0.00686570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00041815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00080467 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QUN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

