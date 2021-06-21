Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $13.51

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.51, but opened at $13.04. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.18.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.