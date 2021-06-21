Qwertycoin (QWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 40.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $1.27 million and $160.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000229 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

