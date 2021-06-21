R Mark Adams Sells 14,583 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO R Mark Adams sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $583,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,907,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

R Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, R Mark Adams sold 8,914 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $345,595.78.

On Wednesday, April 7th, R Mark Adams sold 3,586 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $151,831.24.

ADPT stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.88. 571,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.25. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,449 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,207 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,384,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,102,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,638,000 after acquiring an additional 93,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,832,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,789,000 after acquiring an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.