Radicle (RAD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $311,048.00

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, Radicle has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for $4.65 or 0.00014644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $22.82 million and approximately $311,048.00 worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00055412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00021489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.79 or 0.00663447 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00040388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00079788 BTC.

Radicle Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network built on open protocols. It enables developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle was designed to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms — or “forges” — while retaining Git’s peer-to-peer nature, building on what made distributed version control so powerful in the first place. Radicle also leverages Ethereum (opt-in) for unique global names, decentralized organizations, and protocols that help maintainers sustain their open-source work. The network is powered by a peer-to-peer replication protocol built on Git, called Radicle Link. Radicle Link extends Git with peer-to-peer discovery by disseminating data via a process called gossip. That is, participants in the network share and spread data they are “interested” in by keeping redundant copies locally and sharing, otherwise known as “replicating”, their local data with selected peers. By leveraging Git's smart transfer protocol, Radicle Link keeps Git's efficiency when it comes to data replication while offering global decentralized repository storage through the peer-to-peer networking layer. Since all data on the network is stored locally by peers on the network, developers can share and collaborate on Git repositories without relying on intermediaries such as hosted servers. The easiest way to use Radicle is with Upstream, a desktop client developed by the founding team of the Radicle project. With Upstream, you can create an identity, host your code, and collaborate with others on the Radicle network. “

Radicle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

