RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $34.30. Approximately 1,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 215,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RDNT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Sidoti increased their price target on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $761,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

