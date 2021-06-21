Rage Fan Price Reaches $0.0132 on Major Exchanges (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $556,833.20 and $12,138.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 33% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00049717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00116466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00145066 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,525.03 or 1.00159260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,089,165 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

