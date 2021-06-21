Ragnarok Price Down 43.1% Over Last 7 Days (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $6,309.21 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ragnarok has traded down 43.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00052323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00120089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00157713 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,286.61 or 0.99609921 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002709 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

